"Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards" (United States)

All Ages

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards invite the audience to come along on a Crescent City-inspired music adventure, celebrating jazz as part of America’s music heritage. This interactive program delves into the history and development of jazz from its origins in Congo Square to the present. Ash introduces twentieth-century jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, and shares family stories about her grandfather's work for voting rights and learning to make beignets with her mother. The performance includes a call-and-response sing-along, an imagined Mardi Gras parade, and a grand finale that will have the audience up on its feet.

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

