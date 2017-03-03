JD Eicher, Ruby Rose Fox

press release: JD Eicher, the Youngstown, Ohio-born and bred musician, will be heading out on tour again in early 2017, including a jaunt with labelmate Matt Brown in January, sailing on The Rock Boat in February, and an outing with Ruby Rose Fox in March. Eicher is touring in support of his most recent album, The Middle Distance, which was released in May 2016.

Also in 2016, Eicher teamed with author Nicholas Sparks in a unique collaboration to celebrate Sparks’ 20 years of publishing books. Eicher produced an original song and musical companion for Sparks’ forthcoming novel, Two By Two (which was published in October 2016). The soundtrack was available to fans for free via the author’s website in late 2016 and included four songs by Eicher, one of which -- “Two by Two” -- was new and inspired by the book. The EP also included a re-recorded version of “Not Afraid” from The Middle Distance, as well as two remasters of previously released songs -- “Love Is Gonna Find You” and “The Last Love Song.” The song “Two by Two” was also incorporated into the narrative of Sparks’ novel.

With his band, The Goodnights, Eicher’s soaring and graceful pop-rock songcraft garnered favorable comparisons to Coldplay, Keane, The Script, The Killers, and Death Cab for Cutie. Virgin America Airlines used one of the band’s songs (“Level Out”) in the teaser for the airline’s movie, Departure Date, and another song (“Aaron”) was used in a national television ad campaign for Olive Garden. His tracks have also been used in conjunction with the FYI Network, including a promo for the show “Married At First Sight” that was a tie-in with Carmax. Live, JD Eicher & the Goodnights have shared the stage with such diverse and respected artists as the Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Train, Maroon 5, Hot Chelle Rae, Pete Yorn, Anberlin, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Cartel, Sister Hazel, and Matt Nathanson, among many others.