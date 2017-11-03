press release: Jeanne Marshall Bindley is a life time musician. A singer/songwriter, performing artist, career music teacher and has been a member of several bands throughout her career starting in the mid-'70s to now. Her eclectic mix of singer/songwriter and upbeat styled tunes consists of vintage, modern and originals. Songs you’ll know and some you may want to know.

Performs as:

Soloist; in the duo Marshall and Schram; and is a member of O’DARBY, a folk band with spirited pub songs.