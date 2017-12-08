Jeff Burkhart & Josh Harty

press release: Jeff Burkhart weaves heart into his songs, bridging memory, experience, purpose and a sense of place. “Writing songs is a way to explore thoughts and feelings. Performing is an expression of those thoughts and feelings. I’m most pleased with a song when I’ve gotten down to the bone and it speaks something essential,” he said. His record with The Dirty Shirts was named one of the ten best Madison albums by Isthmus. “Burkhart writes songs that would make Kristofferson reach over to turn up the radio, and sings them with the swagger and blue notes of Yoakum.” – Andy Moore, producer of Wisconsin Public Television’s 30 Minute Music Hour.

Josh Harty's unique blend of American music has become a must-hear for those who keep the tradition of country, blues and folk close to their hearts. Born and raised on the plains of North Dakota, Harty grew up playing shows across the Midwest with his father, a small-town police chief and preacher. The touring bug has never left Josh as he now continuously travels across Europe and North America. Harty is always looking for that balance between the rolling road and the people who inspire him, trading stories around kitchen tables and theatre stages. His live shows prove that good storytelling combined with journeyman musicianship is as American as music gets.