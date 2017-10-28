Jeff Daniels and Ben Daniels Band

press release: In 1976, Jeff Daniels bought a Guild D-40 from Herb David’s Guitar Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, threw it in the back of his old Buick, and moved to New York City. That guitar led to a creative outlet, became a solace, a road into the artist that he didn’t know existed. Now, over 40 years later, he releases his 8th record, Simple Truths. Though the world largely knows him as an actor with Golden Globe nominated film roles, these days he can be found on the road playing the bluesy folk music he kept quiet for so long. “[Songwriting has] been a wonderful creative friend for me between all the movies and theater and television,” Daniels says of the nearly 400 songs he’s amassed, songs that display a good-natured humor and down-to-earth honesty. The New York Times says, “Jeff Daniels sings his songs with a growly twang and barbed good humor, at its high point evoking a transcendental picture of American wanderlust.”

The Ben Daniels Band will open for Jeff and will join him on stage. With a sound that spans Americana, blues, jazz, and rock, the Ben Daniels Band cuts through with their originality and musicianship, and their arrangements pull people inside their sound: pleasantly familiar, yet unforgettably unique.

www.jeffdaniels.com

www.bendanielsband.com