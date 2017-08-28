press release:

Jeff Kennel has an exhibit, Cyclocross, at the Cafe Domestique, 1408 Williamson St, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm. Exhibit start and end dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 30, 2017

Come to Café Domestique and get excited for the upcoming World Cup Cyclocross race in Waterloo on Sept. 22nd at the Trek HQ in Waterloo, just 25 miles east of Madison. Jeff Kennel (jeffkennel.com) travels the world as the brand photojournalist for Trek Bikes and sometimes gets roped into shooting races. This exhibition includes photos from Trek CXC Cup in Waterloo and the Single Speed Cyclocross World Championship race in Portland (SSCXWCxPDX). Sven Nys and Katie Compton's 3 championship bikes and kits will also be on display.