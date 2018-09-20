× Expand Sam Tweedy Jeff Tweedy

press release: PRESENTED BY FPC-LIVE

Tickets available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $39.50 | $49.50 | $75.00 (Plus applicable fees). Please note that tickets go on sale online at Overture.org on Thursday, June 14 at 7pm CST. Tickets will be made available at the Overture Center Box Office and by phone on Friday, June 15 at 11am CST.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Jeff Tweedy - best known as the frontman of Chicago rock band Wilco – will embark on a string of rare solo tour dates this fall including a stop in Madison at Capitol Theater on September 20. Doors (6:30pm || Show 7:30pm).

This tour will be in support of Tweedy’s latest release Together At Last (dBpm Records), an 11-song retrospective featuring intricate acoustic versions of songs from the Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog catalogs. “An earthy acoustic reassessment of songs from throughout a storied songwriting career, spelunking into Wilco’s sprawling back catalogue and shining a light on songs from some of Tweedy’s various spin-offs and side-hustles such as righteous power-pop trio Loose Fur and low-key indie supergroup Golden Smog.” – The Guardian

It is available now for purchase in all formats: digital, CD and vinyl, through wilcoworld.net, iTunes, Amazon and at local independent record stores.

As the founding member and leader of the American rock band Wilco and before that the co-founder of the alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary American music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians and performers. Since starting Wilco in 1994 Tweedy has written original songs for 10 Wilco albums and collaborated with folk singer Billy Bragg to bring musical life to three albums-full of Woody Guthrie-penned lyrics in the Mermaid Avenue series. Jeff Tweedy is also an accomplished producer, working with from his Chicago recording studio with artists like Richard Thompson, White Denim, Low and more. He produced a pair of albums for iconic soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples including the 2011 Grammy-award winning album You Are Not Alone.

Jeff Tweedy is “one of the most daring songwriters of his generation” and his band Wilco is “vital, adventurous … breaking new stylistic ground with each ambitious and creatively restless album.” Salon.com

wilcoworld.net, facebook.com/wilcohq or follow the band on Twitter @JeffTweedy