The Jeffrey James Show

press release: Jeffrey James has been traveling the world for seven years, performing positive, conscious, feel-good music. Jeffrey carries a vibe and a message with his soulful melodies and his melodic rhythms. Spending winters in the Sierra Nevada mountains, harvests in Northern California wine country, and ample time on various Pacific Islands, Jeffrey has a unique sound rich with island tones and dreamy imagery. Sauk Prairie native, Maggie Poff, will join Jeffrey for what's sure to be a fantastic concert!

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances designed around the notion of having friends over to your living room to enjoy live music (or in this case, a gallery!) There is no advance ticket sale, only a suggested donation at the door. Beverages provided by Woodshed Ale House!