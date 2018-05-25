Jeffrey James Show

Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:  THE JEFFREY JAMES SHOW is pure soul folk: Hawaiian Island vibes mixed with the spiritual power of Bob Marley and soothing, relaxing melodies similar to Jack Johnson.

PRESS: “Jeffrey James, in my professional opinion, is one of our industry’s future

music giants and he will have a long, successful career composing, recording, and

performing his musical creations.”

Jaime Dow, CEO - Sunny-One Entertainment Consultants, Hollywood, California

608-850-7144
