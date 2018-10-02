Jen Rubin

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: We Are Staying tells about the rise , struggles, and fall, and the family that owned a store named Radio Clinic across decades.  It is a small business story and a story about a shop owner that keeps on going despite the odds.  It is an immigrant story, a grandfather-father-daughter story, a story of the unique character a family business brings to a neighborhood, and a reflection on what has been lost as stores like these disappear. 

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
