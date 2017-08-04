press release: Take a step back and gain a new perspective with Madison Public Library’s new Artist-in-Residence Jennifer Bastian. Throughout August and September, Bastian is recreating the comfort and security of domestic space within the library that will serve as a backdrop for problem solving workshops.

Everyone is invited to participate, library patrons and the general public. Big or small, silly or serious – attendees can bring their problems and brainstorm solutions. Tea will be available at all times of day, and the domestic installation will weave itself throughout various areas of the library. A willingness to share is all that is needed!

Bastian will also be hosting drop-in open studio art sessions on Wednesday evenings. Vibes of comfort and coziness will help participants recenter, relax, and refocus energies towards a more creative self as they make something beautiful in the transformed Bubbler room. These open studios sessions are open to people of all ages and all levels.

Jennifer Bastian received her BFA in Photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her MA and MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She lives in Madison, WI and works for UW-Madison’s Digital Collections Center as a Digital Conversion Specialist. Bastian is obsessed with communal experiences, the generosity of strangers, and problem solving.

For more information, visit madisonbubbler.org/artist-in-residence.

Problem Solving Workshops: Weekly on Tuesdays, 5:30-8:00pm (registration required)

Open Studio, Drawing, & Tea: Weekly on Wednesdays, 5:30-8:00pm

Conflict Resolution & Problem Solving Workshops: Saturdays, Sept 9 & 23, 10:00am-12:00pm

The Bubbler is partially funded by a National Leadership Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Funding for the Artist in Residence is provided by the Friends of the Madison Public Library.

About Madison Public Library

Madison Public Library’s tradition of promoting education, literacy and community involvement has enriched the City of Madison for more than 140 years. Nine locations throughout the City of Madison are open six days per week and welcome over 2.2 million visits each year. For more information, visit madisonpubliclibrary.org, Madison Public Library on Facebook, or @madisonlibrary on Twitter.

About The Bubbler at Madison Public Library

The Bubbler’s hands-on workshops, performances, and events introduce participants to a variety of local experts who share their talent and passion for art, design, and maker culture. Madison Bubbler on Facebook, or @madisonbubbler on Twitter.

Also: Members of the public are invited to participate in the Madison Public Library and Madison Senior Center’s first-ever joint intergenerational photo exhibit.

Attend one of two photo sessions to have a picture taken by Jennifer Bastian, Madison Public Library’s Bubbler Artist-in-Residence. At least one person over the age of 55 must be included with anyone belonging to another generation. Friends, relatives, complete strangers – anything is possible! Bring a group and get creative. Local author Pam Phillips Olson will be available to record stories, if participants would like to include one with their photograph.

Photos and stories captured during these sessions will be displayed at Central Library and the Madison Senior Center throughout the month of December. A welcome reception will launch the exhibit.

Call the Senior Center at 608-266-6851 to schedule to have your photo taken at one the following photo sessions being held at Central Library:

Saturday, August 26, 10:00am-2:00pm

Thursday, September 28, 4:00-8:00pm

Walk-ins are welcome, but those who make a reservation are guaranteed submission.