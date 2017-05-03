Jennifer Dins
UW Signe Skott Cooper Hall 701 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Jennifer Dins is a retired corporate manager and a life-long artist who is now exploring her world and mastering the art of what she calls "adventure" photography. A stage III cancer survivor of 11 years, Jennifer traded the 60-hour-work-week and corporate ladder for a camera and a backpack. Photography has always been a passion of hers, but a career focus got in the way. Now 'benched' due to her cancer diagnosis, Jennifer's creative spirit is reborn, and she is back in a new game and living life! Her love of nature's textures, depth, sounds, and beauty (regardless of the weather) shine in this exhibit.
