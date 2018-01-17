Jennifer Hedstrom (album release), Eric Doucette

press release:

Raised in the Chicago suburbs, this eclectic artist drew her first influences from the city's diverse music landscape before studying at Illinois State University, where she would take her first steps as a singer-songwriter, and later the graduate music program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jennifer Hedstrom released her first album,Bodies of Water, soon after her move to Madison in 2010. The album was produced by Yoo Soo Kim of Hemmingbirds and recorded in her hometown of Skokie, Illinois.

Recorded in Fall 2016, Jennifer Hedstrom's latest release Prairie (recorded, mixed, and mastered by Steve Gotcher at Audio for the Arts, with drummer James McKenzie) is an exposed meditation on the jagged ground awaiting us after falling in love and the resuscitating breath of the morning after. These collected songs have earned Jennifer enthusiastic fans in audiences and critics alike in Wisconsin, drawing comparisons to Regina Spektor, Joni Mitchell, Sara Bareilles, and The Swell Season's Markéta Irglová. To hear a Jennifer Hedstrom song is to hear a long imprisoned thought that's slipped its shackles and is sprinting for the gate. And you can't help but cheer it on.