press release: Jennifer Peters invites you to her traveling exhibition “Nuances in Nature” at the newly renovated lower level of the Pyle Center at 702 Langdon St.

The reception with hors-d’oeuvres and cash bar will take place on Friday June 29th from 5:30–7:30pm. This event will also showcase the 7 images UW purchased to be a permanent collection for its beautiful Lower level of the Pyle Center.

“It is my sincere hope that my images introduce a world that people may overlook: the intricate nuances of natural forms. By delving into the visual dewdrops, veins of leaves, and seed pods of strange plants, I try to awaken our tastes for wanting to see the beauty in detail. It is with up close exploration that connects me deeply with our precious natural world. I believe that within a dewdrop the oceans reside. I explore these delicate fragments of nature as abstract forms of art.”