press release: Nevaeh (heaven spelled backwards) is an exhibit by Jennifer Peters, who's passion for capturing the intricate and fragile nuances of the natural world is expressed via macro photography and printed on some large canvases that highlight the textures of the natural world.

Jennifer is a new member of PhotoMidwest as of March, 2016 and has exhibited her abstract nature images at various locales in Madison, and the Middleton areas and in Berlin, Germany. Some of the places include: The Middleton Library, The Float Factor Spa, DABL & others. Presently one of her abstract images is displayed the Fluno Center along with images of the Women's Interest Group.

The exhibit will run from February though March at Imperial Gardens Restaurant, 2039 Allen Blvd, Middleton. Hours are Monday - Friday from 11:00am to 2:00pm (Lunch), Monday - Thursday from 4:00pm to 9:30pm, Friday & Saturday from 4:00pm to 10:00pm and Sunday from 4:00pm to 9:00pm.

The reception will be Sunday, Feb 12 from 4:30PM - 6:30. Light Asian hors d'oeuvres will be served along with ice lemonade tea.