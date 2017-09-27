Jens Carstensen
Jura Silverman Gallery, Spring Green 143 S. Washington St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
"Lakeside Evening" by Jens Carstensen.
press release: The Wisconsin Artists Showcase at the Jura Silverman Gallery in Spring Green announces a showing of newly released paintings in oils, watercolors, and pastels by Madison artist Jens Carstensen, 1926-2013, starting on September 27.
The public is invited to view the paintings during gallery hours Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 - 5. (Admission is free.)
