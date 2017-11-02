Jeremy Stolle
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Jeremy Stolle, best known for his eight-year run in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera, recently released his debut album In The Moment following completing the original cast recording of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He has been seen across the country on symphony and performing arts stages, bringing a powerful concert filled with heart and laughter.
