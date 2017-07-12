Jerry Apps & Susan Apps-Bodilly

press release:Story master Jerry Apps returns with a warm-hearted Apps family anthology, Old Farm Country Cookbook: Recipes, Menus, and Memories. Joined by his daughter Susan Apps-Bodilly, Jerry shares the memories that footnote the family recipes plucked straight from matriarch Eleanor Apps's well-worn, Depression Era recipe box. From canned chicken and fresh peas in milk sauce to ring bologna and wild blueberry cobbler, this realistic study of food and farm life from the 1930s-'50s guides us through a time when food was local, farming was a family affair, and homemade ice cream tasted better than anything you could buy at the store.

The Wisconsin Historical Society Press cookbook features many of the Depression Era and Midwestern comfort food recipes often "forgotten" in traditional cookbooks. Seasoned with personal stories, menus, and family photos, Old Farm Country Cookbook recalls a time when electricity had not yet found its way to the farm kitchen and almost every ingredient was "locally sourced."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jerry Apps has been a rural historian and environmental writer for more than forty years. He is a former county extension agent and professor for the University of Wisconsin College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He is the author of many books on rural history, country living, and environmental issues, including Old Farm: A History and Garden Wisdom: Lessons Learned from 60 Years of Gardening. Jerry and his wife, Ruth, divide their time between their home in Madison and their farm, Roshara, in Waushara County.

Susan Apps-Bodilly has been an elementary and middle school teacher for more than twenty years. She is the author of One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades. Susan lives in Madison, Wis., with her husband Paul. When she is not reading, teaching, or writing, she loves biking or hiking in the woods with her family.

BOOK LAUNCH EVENT

Thursday, July 12, 2017 - Old Farm Country Cookbook Launch Event

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, Wis., 53562.