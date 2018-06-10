Jerry Awards Ceremony

press release: Overture Center for the Arts announced the 2017/18 Jerry Award recipients who will be honored at the Awards Show on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Each of the 89 participating schools/community theaters received an award and have an opportunity to participate in the award ceremony.

“Each year as the program progresses, the newly added and alumni schools continue to amaze us and what we award in excellence grows,” said program founder Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement. “We are very pleased at what we’re honoring – from schools of all sizes, cities of ranging populations and school musical budgets across the board. All of the participating schools strive for excellence whether they’re performing classic or contemporary titles, which we’re proud to bring to the Overture Hall stage for the award show in celebration of the hard work and accomplishments of the students, directors, designers and community that supports this work.”

Overture’s Jerry Awards program encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater since 2009/10. Throughout this time, the program has grown into one that is recognized nationally and several recipients have grown into career musical theater professionals.

Group numbers & Performances at the Awards Show by:

Jerry Ensemble (Central Wisconsin and Southern Wisconsin ensembles) with the opening number

New this year is the Central Wisconsin Ensemble run by program partner The Grand Theater

Outstanding Supporting and Dance performers will perform “Finale” from Something Rotten, number will be choreographed by Karl Miller

Outstanding Lead, Supporting and Dance performers will perform “Embrace Your Inner Geek” from Band Geeks, number will be choreographed by Marsha Heuer

Spirit Award and Youth Performance Award Recipients will perform “We’re All Made of Stars” from Finding Neverland, number will be choreographed by Sabra Michelle

Outstanding Lead Performance recipients will each perform a 32-bar (max of 1min long) solo

Outstanding Musical recipients will each perform a four-minute medley