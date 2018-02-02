Jerry Seinfeld
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
7 & 9:30 pm. $175-$68.50.
press release: America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine in Overture Hall. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2018.
Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy