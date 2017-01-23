SOLD OUT: Jesse McCartney, Fundamentally Sound

800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

It might be hard to believe that Jesse McCartney just celebrated a decade in show business. For teenagers and tweens in the early 2000s, his smash hit "Beautiful Soul," following his stint with the teen boyband Dream Street, made him a household name. This throwback concert is sure to make students' inner middle-schooler squeal with excitement. Since his teen heartthrob days, McCartney has been busy releasing singles like 2008's "Leavin'," co-writing hits like Leona Lewis' "Bleeding Love," appearing in television shows on networks like Lifetime and ABC Family, and recreating himself as a legitimate adult with his comeback album "In Technicolor," including the provocative lead single "Superbad."

UW-Madison's award-winning all-male a cappella group Fundamentally Sound will be opening.

VIP tickets for a pre-show Meet & Greet with the artist are available for $30, and can be purchased online or in person at the Box Office.

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

608-265-2787

