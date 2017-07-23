Jessepalooza

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Jessepalooza is a free family-friendly event  Started in 2010 in memory of Jesse Alswager who died at the age of 13 from type 1 diabetes. Riding On Insulin, along with Jesse's family, choose to remember him by doing what he loved most - rocking out to great bands and hanging with friends and family while benefiting his favorite charity that provides programs such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking for kids with type 1 diabetes.

Emcee:  Diana Henry, formerly of WKOW 27

3pm to 10 pm, 7/23, Capital Brewery - Middleton

Live Bands:  Johnny Can't Stop, 3pm-5pm, Unity the Band, 5:30pm to 8pm

Food:  Brats & BBQ by the Verona Lions Club

Bouncy House, Zoozort Live Animal Program and fire truck for the kids

Auction and Drawings

FREE to the public. Benefits Riding On Insulin

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-836-7100
