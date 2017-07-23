Jessepalooza
Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Jessepalooza is a free family-friendly event Started in 2010 in memory of Jesse Alswager who died at the age of 13 from type 1 diabetes. Riding On Insulin, along with Jesse's family, choose to remember him by doing what he loved most - rocking out to great bands and hanging with friends and family while benefiting his favorite charity that provides programs such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking for kids with type 1 diabetes.
Emcee: Diana Henry, formerly of WKOW 27
3pm to 10 pm, 7/23, Capital Brewery - Middleton
Live Bands: Johnny Can't Stop, 3pm-5pm, Unity the Band, 5:30pm to 8pm
Food: Brats & BBQ by the Verona Lions Club
Bouncy House, Zoozort Live Animal Program and fire truck for the kids
Auction and Drawings
FREE to the public. Benefits Riding On Insulin