press release: Jessepalooza is a free family-friendly event Started in 2010 in memory of Jesse Alswager who died at the age of 13 from type 1 diabetes. Riding On Insulin, along with Jesse's family, choose to remember him by doing what he loved most - rocking out to great bands and hanging with friends and family while benefiting his favorite charity that provides programs such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking for kids with type 1 diabetes.

Emcee: Diana Henry, formerly of WKOW 27

3pm to 10 pm, 7/23, Capital Brewery - Middleton

Live Bands: Johnny Can't Stop, 3pm-5pm, Unity the Band, 5:30pm to 8pm

Food: Brats & BBQ by the Verona Lions Club

Bouncy House, Zoozort Live Animal Program and fire truck for the kids

Auction and Drawings

FREE to the public. Benefits Riding On Insulin