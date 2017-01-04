“My name is Jessica Curning Kuenzi, I'm a nature photographer and I also work at UW Hospital in the cytopathology lab. All of my photographs were taken in Wisconsin and most were taken where I live in the beautiful woods Blue Mounds, WI. I like to capture the beauty of nature and everyday things, so people can enjoy that beauty in their homes where it will live on forever. I hope that my photographs provide a sense of peace and calmness to the people looking at them.” – Jessica Kuenzi