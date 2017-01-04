Jessica Kuenzi

to Google Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

“My name is Jessica Curning Kuenzi, I'm a nature photographer and I also work at UW Hospital in the cytopathology lab. All of my photographs were taken in Wisconsin and most were taken where I live in the beautiful woods Blue Mounds, WI. I like to capture the beauty of nature and everyday things, so people can enjoy that beauty in their homes where it will live on forever. I hope that my photographs provide a sense of peace and calmness to the people looking at them.” – Jessica Kuenzi

Info

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-263-5992

to Google Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jessica Kuenzi - 2017-01-05 00:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer