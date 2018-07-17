press release: Tuesday, July 17 -- Cantor Sharon Brown-Levy, “Jews on Broadway and in Hollywood: Part II”

Love a great Broadway show or musical film? Learn about the backgrounds and achievements of the Jewish talents who have dominated the stage and screen: actors, singers, dancers, directors, producers, and composers. Featured actors include but are not limited to: Barbra Streisand, Yul Brynner; featured composers and lyricists include Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Lionel Bart, Bock and Harnick, Schonberg and Boublil, and the Gershwins. A multimedia presentation - Cantor Sharon is honored to be accompanied by pianist Ted Reinke and violinist Philip Tietze.

Before coming to Temple Beth El in Madison, Sharon served as Cantor at Congregation Bnai Israel of the Somerset Hills, in Basking Ridge, NJ. She had also served at Temple Emanu-El of West Essex, in Livingston, NJ and Temple Beth-El, in Saint Petersburg, FL for over 20 years. Cantor Brown-Levy is a member of both the American Conference of Cantors (Reform) and the Cantors Assembly (Conservative).

Cost: $18 for program and lunch. For a full list of the Levy Summer Series Events visit our website.