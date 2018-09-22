Jim Gaffigan

Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

press release: The first show announced at the new Bucks arena! One of the country’s most popular and widespread appealing comedians, Jim Gaffigan has appeared in five comedy specials, and co-created and starred in TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show.

For this show, Gaffigan, who has a 10 year run of sold out Milwaukee New Year’s Eve performances, will perform in the round, making this an amazing opportunity allowing for an intimate arena entertainment experience!

Info
Comedy
414-227-0500
