press release: The first show announced at the new Bucks arena! One of the country’s most popular and widespread appealing comedians, Jim Gaffigan has appeared in five comedy specials, and co-created and starred in TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show.

For this show, Gaffigan, who has a 10 year run of sold out Milwaukee New Year’s Eve performances, will perform in the round, making this an amazing opportunity allowing for an intimate arena entertainment experience!