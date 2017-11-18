press release: Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale helped lay the blueprint for the Americana movement of the '90s, earning high critical marks for an eclectic series of albums that spanned hard country, slick pop, rootsy rock & roll, blues, folk, R&B, and bluegrass. Remaining open to inspiration, disdainful of genre restrictions, and in almost perpetual motion, Lauderdale has a recording career that spans a quarter century. He’s toured with artists from Freedy Johnston, Nick Lowe, and Hootie & the Blowfish to Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, and his songs have provided a rich vein of material (and numerous hits) for the likes of George Strait, Patty Loveless, the Dixie Chicks, Elvis Costello, Mark Chesnutt, Gary Allan, Lee Ann Womack and others. Lauderdale has won a pair of Grammy Awards — one for an album recorded with one of his heroes, Dr. Ralph Stanley. Lauderdale's own prolific nature has shown up with a vengeance in the last year, with his newest album I’m a Song being the fourth he’s released in the last 12 months.