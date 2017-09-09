press release:

I initially turned down Jimmy Davis's booking agent under my "I don't book bands I haven't seen" policy, despite having listened to, and very much enjoyed, his recent Beagles: In the Country album. Then she mentioned this year marked the 30th anniversary of his MTV debut with "Kick the Wall." Wait a minute, I said, he's that Jimmy Davis?! So I broke my own rule and booked Jimmy Davis, after confirming that he does still play "Kick the Wall" (acoustic). Hopefully some of you will be as excited as I am.

× Expand "Kick the Wall" by Jimmy Davis & Junction

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.