A longtime staple of the Madison music scene, Jimmy Voegeli and his band, the Jimmys, have carved out an old-school Chicago blues niche fueled by horns, Hammond B-3, funk and fun. New album Hot Dish represents the Jimmys’ musical maturation during the past two years, as band members changed and the addition of guitarist Perry Weber introduced a new songwriting dynamic to the group. The lineup now includes seven members, down from nine: “This is as few as we could have to still get the sound I want,” says Voegeli.