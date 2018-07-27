The Jimmys

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

A longtime staple of the Madison music scene, Jimmy Voegeli and his band, the Jimmys, have carved out an old-school Chicago blues niche fueled by horns, Hammond B-3, funk and fun. New album Hot Dish represents the Jimmys’ musical maturation during the past two years, as band members changed and the addition of guitarist Perry Weber introduced a new songwriting dynamic to the group. The lineup now includes seven members, down from nine: “This is as few as we could have to still get the sound I want,” says Voegeli.

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-262-7593
