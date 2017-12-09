Jingle Bell Run/Walk

press release: The 2017 Jingle Bell Run will bring a merry helping of festive holiday cheer to Verona on Saturday, December 9, 10:30 a.m. at the Verona Area High School located at 300 Richard Street in Verona.

Jingle Bell Run is the nation’s most jolly holiday-themed 5K run. Participants wear their favorite holiday costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters and tie bells to their shoes creating a chorus of jingles as they run or walk through the course.

Starting and ending in the beautifully decorated Verona, this year’s Jingle Bell Run will feature a 1 mile walk and 5K and 10K runs. Entry fees start at $30 for kids and adults.

Register online at www.JBR.org/Madison or call 414-239-6165.

The 2017 Jingle Bell Run Madison will honor two locals who are battling arthritis. Arthritis causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons. More than 54 million Americans have arthritis (1 in 4 adults), including 1.1 million adults and 6,000 kids in Wisconsin. All Jingle Bell Run proceeds will support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to conquer and cure arthritis.

Evie Hornickel (7 years old, Lake Mills) was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and uveitis when she was only 19 months old. As this year’s youth honoree, Evie wants to share her story with others to bring greater awareness about arthritis and how it affects people of all ages and origins.

Tracy Dahl (Verona) is battling rheumatoid arthritis. As this year’s adult honoree, Tracy wants to inspire others to work together, increasing awareness and raising money for a cure.

The Jingle Bell Run is nationally sponsored by AbbVie, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Genzyme Regeneron and UglyChristmasSweater.com. Locally the event is sponsored by New Balance-Madison, Amgen, Pfizer, Mad City Moving and Genentech.