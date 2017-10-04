Joal Durse Dauer
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Joal Derse Dauer thought she was just donating blankets at a local no-kill shelter in 2012 when a disabled and despondent dog caught her eye. With three “fur babies” already at home, Joal wasn’t looking to adopt another dog, but there was something special about Sadie, a shepherd mix who had been shot and left for dead in the hills of Kentucky after giving birth.
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books