press release:

We are delighted to host best-selling mystery author Joan Hess. Joan will be here to discuss The Painted Queen - an Amelia Peabody mystery that she completed for her dear friend and fellow mystery writer, Elizabeth Peters.

Egypt, 1912. Amelia Peabody and her dashing archeologist husband, Radcliffe Emerson, are once again in danger as they search for a priceless, stolen bust of legendary Queen Nefertiti in this long-awaited, eagerly anticipated final installment of Elizabeth Peters's bestselling series.