Joan of Arc, Zed Kenzo

press release: Joan of Arc began in 1996 with the clear goal of “creating music for no audience.” And by this we meant that we were constant and voracious consumers and keen observers of many scenes contemporary at the time: hardcore, punk, post-punk, post-rock, riot girl, emo, math rock, no wave, noise, experimental, drone, free jazz, kraut rock, dub, glitch, drum and bass, psych, folk, and twee. All of these scenes had their own codes of membership and conformity. We set out knowing that our failure to be embraced by any prefab audience would be the proof of the singularity of our expression.

Zed Kenzo is the hip hop project from Milwaukee based musician Zechariah Ruffin.

Saturday, February 16th / 9:00PM

