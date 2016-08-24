Job Readiness Fair
The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The Urban League is a proud partner with United Way, and we look forward to joining them on August 24 at their Seasons of Caring Job Readiness Fair . Help spread the word to job seekers about this great opportunity for one-on-one meetings with local human resources professionals and access to many other resources to assist job seekers including:
- Résumé creation and critique
- Professional/work clothing "closet"
- Financial education
- Interviewing tips and mock interviews
- How to access affordable child care
- Job searching tips
- Hair styling and basic make-up tips
- Agency resource tables
- Personal hygiene products
Childcare available upon request
Register online at: www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/
or by phone at: 608-246-4380
Info
The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Careers & Business