Job Readiness Fair

The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The Urban League is a proud partner with United Way, and we look forward to joining them on August 24 at their Seasons of Caring Job Readiness Fair . Help spread the word to job seekers about this great opportunity for one-on-one meetings with local human resources professionals and access to many other resources to assist job seekers including:

  • Résumé creation and critique
  • Professional/work clothing "closet"
  • Financial education
  • Interviewing tips and mock interviews
  • How to access affordable child care
  • Job searching tips
  • Hair styling and basic make-up tips
  • Agency resource tables
  • Personal hygiene products

Childcare available upon request

Register online at: www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/JRF

or by phone at: 608-246-4380

The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

