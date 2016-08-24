press release: The Urban League is a proud partner with United Way, and we look forward to joining them on August 24 at their Seasons of Caring Job Readiness Fair . Help spread the word to job seekers about this great opportunity for one-on-one meetings with local human resources professionals and access to many other resources to assist job seekers including:

Résumé creation and critique

Professional/work clothing "closet"

Financial education

Interviewing tips and mock interviews

How to access affordable child care

Job searching tips

Hair styling and basic make-up tips

Agency resource tables

Personal hygiene products

Childcare available upon request

Register online at: www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/ JRF

or by phone at: 608-246-4380