press release: In a world where the corny is commended and the punniest reigns supreme, one writer must conquer his fears in order to compete with the greats in the ultimate battle of wit and wordplay. Away With Words: An Irreverent Tour Through the World of Pun Competitions finds entertainment writer Joe Berkowitz narrating his journey into the heart of the competitive punning world, introducing us to a quirky crew of contestants and the riotous tournaments that regularly celebrate the art of the pun. A delightful and witty narrative, Away With Words will elicit laugh after laugh—and, yes, the occasional bad-pun-induced groan—as Joe relates his firsthand experiences with competitive punning and all of the people, the places, and the defiant passion that fuel this thriving comedy scene.