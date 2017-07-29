Joe Jencks, Kaia Fowler

× Expand John Mazlish Joe Jencks

“Joe Jencks’ captivating tenor voice, lofted by flawless production, demonstrates

music of conscience and provides a feast for the ear as well as nourishment for the soul.”

- Rich Warren, The Midnight Special – WFMT, Chicago, IL

Highly acclaimed singer/songwriter Joe Jencks will be performing at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 PM with Kaia Fowler. Jencks is an 18-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago. Merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, Joe delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit. Having penned several #1 Folksongs including the ever-relevant Lady of The Harbor, Jencks is also co-founder of the harmony trio, Brother Sun. From Festivals like Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa, and Old Songs, to venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, Jencks has enthralled diverse audiences with his approachable style. Joe is noted for his unique merging of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration. Blending well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, Jencks serves it all up with a lyric baritone voice that has the edgy richness of a good sea-salt caramel. Joe's newest Solo CD - Poets, Philosophers, Workers, & Wanderers - was released May 1st, 2017 - to critical acclaim. The CD has spent several weeks at #1 on Sirius XM's Americana Chart, and was also the #1 CD on the Folk DJ Chart for May, 2017 - with 4 songs in the top 10.

With soaring vocals and earthy guitar work, Kaia Fowler shares songs that explore life’s struggles and joys, drawing on folk, blues, roots, and rock traditions. Inspired by nature and the human condition, Fowlers’s songs resonate with strength and vulnerability as she explores a vast emotional landscape. With over 20 years as a performing singer-songwriter, Fowler draws from a large repertoire of original material and select cover songs. Based in Wisconsin, she shares music at folk clubs, coffee houses, wineries, and house concerts. Her latest album, released October 2015, titled All The Way, is dedicated to the memory of her husband Scott R. Jaeger who died of pancreatic cancer in 2013. Proceeds from sales of All The Way benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.kaiafowler.com

Joe Jencks in concert with special guest Kaia Fowler at the James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation (2146 E. Johnson Street, Madison WI 53704), on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 advance/ $20 at the door. For information and reservations call 608-242-8887