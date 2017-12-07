press release: Maryland native Joe Pug left filmaking in college to pursue music in Chicago. By day a carpenter, Pug used any space he could find to record his EP. A decade later, Pug's work has an overwhelming feel of authenticity, relying on his steely guitar-picking and rich vocals. Seamlessly updating the country-folk genre for modern audiences, his latest album Windfall finds the artist meeting emotional turmoil with optimism and resilience. Pug has toured with the best of contemporary singer-songwriters, including Steve Earle, M. Ward, and Josh Ritter and performed Lollapalooza and the Newport Folk Festival.