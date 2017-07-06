Joe West's Eclectic Trio

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free.

press release: Beloved Santa Fe singer/songwriter JOE WEST teams up with two of the most notorious musicians from Northern New Mexico for a whirlwind tour of the Midwest. JOE WEST'S ECLECTIC TRIO is a wonderful combination of Joe's original quirky americana songs and stories with the avant guard cello stylings of MIKE THE CELLO PLAYER and the vaudevillian blues accompaniment of multi-instrumentalist WESTIN MCDOWELL. Eclectic is quite an honest description of this trio of trouble

Info

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-250-1730

