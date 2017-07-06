Free.

press release: Beloved Santa Fe singer/songwriter JOE WEST teams up with two of the most notorious musicians from Northern New Mexico for a whirlwind tour of the Midwest. JOE WEST'S ECLECTIC TRIO is a wonderful combination of Joe's original quirky americana songs and stories with the avant guard cello stylings of MIKE THE CELLO PLAYER and the vaudevillian blues accompaniment of multi-instrumentalist WESTIN MCDOWELL. Eclectic is quite an honest description of this trio of trouble