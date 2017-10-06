press release: Dr. Johannes Wallmann is the director of Jazz Studies and associate professor of music at UW-Madison's Mead Witter School of Music. Before his arrival at UW, he led jazz studies at California State University East Bay and New York University, where he was named "Music Teacher of the Year." Parallel to his career in education, Wallmann has cultivated a versatile musical legacy. He has toured three continents with performances in Carnegie Hall and the Hong Kong Coliseum and has released six records as a composer and bandleader.

Wallmann's "Love Wins Project" incorporates electronica and spoken-word into a jazz-based discussion of marriage equality. This social justice-based innovation speaks to Wallmann's community outreach and ability to connect through music.