John & Jane Wegenke

press release:JUNE 5 TO JULY 13, 2018.RECEPTION: THURSDAY, JUNE 7, 4-5:30 PM

A Photographic Exhibition entitled “Bipolar and Between—A Photographic Journey” will be on display at the Madison Senior Center, 330 West Mifflin St. Madison, 8:30 am-4 pm. Images on display will include photography from the Arctic, Antarctic and interesting points between the poles. The photographers, John and Jane Wegenke, welcome you to a reception to view and discuss these works on Thursday June 7, 2018 from 4-5:30 pm at the Madison Senior Center. In addition to more than 40 photographs, photo greeting cards and a book entitled “Bipolar—A Photographic Journey” will also be on display at the reception.