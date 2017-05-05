John & Jane Wegenke

press release: PhotoMidwest members, John and Jane Wegenke, will have a photography show entitled "Bipolar: a Photographic Journey" at 800 University Bay Drive. The opening will be from 5-9pm on Friday May 5, 2017, corresponding with Madison Gallery Night. On exhibit will be 48 of their photographs from the Arctic and Antarctic. The exhibit runs from 5/5/2017-9/29/2017