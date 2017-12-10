John C. Van Orman

Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$1 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

In addition to his talents as a singer and songwriter, John Van Orman plays a wide array of instruments, including six and seven string guitars, the hurdy-gurdy, harmonium, Anglo concertina, and ukulele. He has received Minnesota Music Academy awards for his songwriting and performance skills, and is former Music Director of the Ozark Folk Center in Arkansas. He is also a member the long lived band Finnegans Wake who performed this summer at the Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green, WI, and at the Focal Point in St. Louis.