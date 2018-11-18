press release: Come spend a hilarious evening with the “One and Only” John Cleese. John is a legendary comedic actor best known for Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda.

“The world’s funniest man” first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last forty years, even receiving an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for “A Fish Called Wanda”. But John is far from your garden variety entertainer. From the beginning of his career he has continually parlayed his enormous talents into advancing the political causes he believes in.

Don’t miss a hilarious minute as John Cleese shares his humorous insights on the world and politics and his life.