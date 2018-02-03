John Denver aka The Profit, HANKS, Dequadray, Rambunxious, TG, Tha Catalyst, Willie Wright, Evaridae

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Sat. Feb 3, 7:00 pm Art-In (1444 E. Washington Ave.) Hip Hop Benefit Concert! Featuring: John Denver aka The Profit, HANKS, Dequadray, Rambunxious, TG, Tha Catalyst, Willie Wright, and Evaridae. 100% of proceeds going to the Free The 350 Bail Fund.

