press release: Marsh Haven Nature Center, a non-profit, volunteer-supported center located on the north end of the Horicon Marsh, will be hosting a special John Denver Celebration weekend October 6-8. The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. The event kicks off on Friday evening, October 6 with acclaimed performer Jim Curry and his band presenting a tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Tribute artist Jim Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim will be performing at Waupun’s Historic City Hall Auditorium as a benefit for the youth programs at Marsh Haven Nature Center. Jim’s uncanny ability to mirror John’s voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when “Rocky Mountain High” “Sunshine” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and caring for each other.

Reserved seat tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $20 to $35 and are on sale now at Marsh Haven Nature Center, Waupun City Hall or online through eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. with silent auction items available for bids throughout the concert.

The weekend continues at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, just three miles east of Waupun, with more music by Gary Cross, raptor programs with live birds of prey, guided hikes, and nature programs. Visit www.marshhaven.org for more information or call (920) 318-9518.