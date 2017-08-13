× Expand John Dick Winters

press release: John Dick Winters is a stand up comedian and storyteller based in Pittsburgh but has performed as far away as just outside of Pittsburgh. He is the founder of Race to the Coffin Comedy as well as the Burning Bridges Festival.

Touring the country on the national independent comedy scene John has worked with countless of incredibly talented comics that no one has ever heard of and a few that you may actually know, such as: Aparna Nancherla, Brian Posehn, James Adomian, Kyle Kinane, Myq Kaplan, Sara Schaefer, Rory Scovel, Geoff Tate and more.

JDW is a Moth GrandSLAM Champion and has been part of numerous comedy festivals. His style is part observational, part autobiographical, part mumble. Heavily tattooed, always in black, standing over 6ft tall, John looks intimidating but his comedy is anything but. John Dick Winters will play your bar, your living room, your black box theater, your garage, your comedy club and whoever is in attendance will leave smiling.