John Duggleby

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

John Duggleby will play an eclectic mix of originals and covers accompanied on guitar, uke, djembe and flute. $3 admission.

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-233-5687

Isthmus Book of Love
