John Duggleby will play an eclectic mix of originals and covers accompanied on guitar, uke, djembe and flute. $3 admission.
John Duggleby
Info
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
