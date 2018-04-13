press release: 4/13 - 5/18: Exhibition of John Porcellino’s Work, Gallery 1308 in Union South

This exhibition will showcase the work of prolific comic artist John Porcellino. Porcellino's celebrated self-published series King-Cat Comics, begun in 1989, has inspired a generation of cartoonists. According to cartoonist Chris Ware, "John Porcellino's comics distill, in just a few lines and words, the feeling of simply being alive." His most recent published work include South Beloit Journal (2017) and From Lone Mountain (2018).

4/15: Zine Swap, Gallery 1308 in Union South, 2-5p

Comics authors in Madison will have the opportunity to sell and trade their comics.