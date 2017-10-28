Johnson/Vilas Centennial Celebration

Morning house tours from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (for Trust members)

Reception and exhibit: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

69 Cambridge Road in Maple Bluff

Tickets on sale in mid-September

RECEPTION AND BENEFIT: Experience the home in the social manner for which it was designed. A reception will be held in the residence from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring vintage cocktails, other beverages, hors d’oeuvres and conversation. Trust docents will be stationed at various locations in the home. The reception is open to the public. Tickets are $100 per person. Non-members who wish to join the Trust and attend the reception may also purchase a discounted membership with their ticket.

Click here to join our e-mail list and receive a notification when tickets are on sale.

HOUSE TOURS:

Learn about the architecture and history of this iconic home and its residents from knowledgeable Madison Trust docents. Hour-long tours of the property will leave every half hour from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These tours are reserved for Madison Trust members but advance sign-ups will be required. Space is limited. Memberships can be purchased here.

In addition to membership, a $20 donation is suggested at the start of the tour. Reservations are required.