press release: 3rd Annual Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Sunday, December 10th from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View Middle School located at 400 N. Thompson in Sun Prairie. Browse and shop from more than 70 local vendors, crafters & artists. You’re sure to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your wish list, including yourself! Plus stay for lunch, enter our HUGE raffle and meet some future guide dogs! Plus admission AND parking are both FREE!!