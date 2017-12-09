press release: December 9, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jon Dee Graham/Bonnie Whitmore, suggested donation $15

The undisputed King of the Basement returns on his annual "Run for the Mistletoe" for his 19th show at KHoRM. Opening will be the incomparable Bonnie Whitmore who stole the show from Jon Dee last summer.

http://jondeegraham.com/

http://bonniewhitmore.com/

I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

****************************** ****************************** ****************************** *********

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.